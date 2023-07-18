The Data, Analytics and AI team in China has recently released the inaugural Hype Cycle for China, which also serves as a research piece for a global audience seeking to comprehend the latest innovations emerging from this region.

The hype cycle uncovers four fundamental themes pertaining to China’s data, analytics, and AI.:

Outcome-first China D&A Strategy

Regional D&A and AI Ecosystem

The Collapse of Data Middle Office

AI as a New National Power

We have identified several innovation areas specific to China, including Data Asset Management, Homegrown AI Chips, Data Middle Office and DBMS Self-Sufficiency.

Additionally, we have contextualized some global innovations within the Chinese market to better serve our regional clients, including Data Fabric, Lakehouse, Foundational Models and Generative AI.

Data and AI are crucial to China’s digital economy and national strategy, with a unique, value-adding position supported by regulatory frameworks. Data and analytics leaders in China must understand the hype and reality of the regional D&A and AI ecosystem to make progress toward business outcomes.