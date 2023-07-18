中国数据分析和人工智能团队最近发布了首份 “炒作周期”（Hype Cycle），这也是一份面向全球受众的研究报告，旨在帮助他们了解该地区出现的最新创新。
炒作周期揭示了与中国数据、分析和人工智能相关的四个基本主题：
业务成果优先的中国数据战略
区域数据与分析和人工智能生态系统
数据中台的崩塌
人工智能成为新的国力象征
我们撰写了几个中国特有的创新领域，包括数据资产管理、国产人工智能芯片、数据中台和国产数据库。
此外，我们还将一些全球创新与中国市场相结合，以更好地服务于我们的区域客户，包括数据编织、数据湖、大模型和生成式人工智能。
数据和人工智能对中国的数字经济和国家战略至关重要，在监管框架的支持下具有独特的增值地位。中国的数据和分析高管必须了解该地区数据和分析以及人工智能生态系统的现状和前景，才能在实现业务成果方面取得进展。
