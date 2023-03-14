I just published a new research about analytics and BI. It is one the research notes that explain how Gartner vision the market for business audience.
Is Your Business Intelligence Enabling Intelligent Business?
Here are some of key findings in the note:
-
The success of analytics and business intelligence (ABI) solutions is often measured by process efficiency, time to deliver, user adoption, or even the number of dashboards built, all loosely connected to desired business benefits.
-
The converged capabilities from ABI and data science and machine learning (DSML) solutions are increasingly complex, with rich functions that might not be necessary for all organizations, which can lengthen the journey to get business benefits.
-
Self-service analytics fail to deliver business benefits when there is a lack of governance and low data literacy in general among business users.
