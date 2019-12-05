Top 10 Gartner Emerging Technologies Client Topics for 2019

by John A. Wheeler | | Submit a Comment

This year, Gartner launched its Emerging Technologies and Trends (ETT) research agenda dedicated to helping our Technology & Service Provider (TSP) clients improve their offerings. As we wrap-up 2019, let’s look at the top 10 Gartner emerging technologies client topics addressed by our analysts.

The list of topics is derived from client inquiry calls that our ETT analysts have fielded over our 12 month research year ended November 30, 2019. Over that time period, our analyst team addressed over 4,800 separate client inquiry topics. For those who may not know, each Gartner analyst is available to every client for 30 minute conference calls to discuss targeted questions related to a specific topic.

For the ETT team, the majority of client calls are generated by our TSP client base. However, we do field additional client calls across the full range of Gartner clientele – technology leaders, business leaders, investors, technical professionals and senior executives. The top ten list of topics range across three common client demands – the need to be more intelligent, integrated and innovative (see figure below).

In addition to some of the likely topics such as blockchain and AI, we are also seeing great interest in how TSPs can offer better risk management and security capabilities. These capabilities are desired to address the rise in technological product complexity as well as the expanding cyber threat environment.

If you have an interest in learning more about these emerging technology topics, particularly risk management and security, check out our latest research (Gartner subscription required) “Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar” and “Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Security”. Also, follow me on twitter at @JohnAWheeler or linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnawheeler/. There you can check out #GETIRM – “Gartner Emerging Technologies, Integrated Risk Management” for discussion and relevant articles on one of our most popular ETT topics.

