Gartner Blog Network


Top 10 Gartner Emerging Technologies Client Topics for 2019

by John A. Wheeler  |  December 5, 2019  |  Submit a Comment

This year, Gartner launched its Emerging Technologies and Trends (ETT) research agenda dedicated to helping our Technology & Service Provider (TSP) clients improve their offerings. As we wrap-up 2019, let’s look at the top 10 Gartner emerging technologies client topics addressed by our analysts.

The list of topics is derived from client inquiry calls that our ETT analysts have fielded over our 12 month research year ended November 30, 2019. Over that time period, our analyst team addressed over 4,800 separate client inquiry topics. For those who may not know, each Gartner analyst is available to every client for 30 minute conference calls to discuss targeted questions related to a specific topic.

For the ETT team, the majority of client calls are generated by our TSP client base. However, we do field additional client calls across the full range of Gartner clientele – technology leaders, business leaders, investors, technical professionals and senior executives. The top ten list of topics range across three common client demands – the need to be more intelligent, integrated and innovative (see figure below).

Gartner Emerging Technologies

In addition to some of the likely topics such as blockchain and AI, we are also seeing great interest in how TSPs can offer better risk management and security capabilities. These capabilities are desired to address the rise in technological product complexity as well as the expanding cyber threat environment.

If you have an interest in learning more about these emerging technology topics, particularly risk management and security, check out our latest research (Gartner subscription required) “Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar” and “Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Security”.  Also, follow me on twitter at @JohnAWheeler or linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnawheeler/. There you can check out #GETIRM – “Gartner Emerging Technologies, Integrated Risk Management” for discussion and relevant articles on one of our most popular ETT topics.

Additional Resources

View Free, Relevant Gartner Research

Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence.

Read Free Gartner Research

Category: audit-and-risk  cyber-security  digital-risk  innovation  integrated-risk-management  irm  risk-management  technology-and-emerging-trends  

Tags: cyber-risk-2  cyber-security  cybersecurity  digital-risk-2  digital-risk-management  emerging-technologies  gartner  integrated-risk-management  irm  risk-management  

John A. Wheeler
Global Research Leader - Risk Management Technology
8 years at Gartner
30 years IT Industry

John A. Wheeler is global research leader for risk management technology solutions and professional services. His areas of specialty include integrated risk management, executive leadership and corporate governance. Follow him on Twitter @JohnAWheeler Read Full Bio




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments or opinions expressed on this blog are those of the individual contributors only, and do not necessarily represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management. Readers may copy and redistribute blog postings on other blogs, or otherwise for private, non-commercial or journalistic purposes, with attribution to Gartner. This content may not be used for any other purposes in any other formats or media. The content on this blog is provided on an "as-is" basis. Gartner shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever arising out of the content or use of this blog.

 