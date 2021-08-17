We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
IRM Remains Gartner Top Emerging Tech Topic in 2021

By John A. Wheeler | August 17, 2021 | 0 Comments

Technology and Emerging TrendsTech and Service ProvidersSecurity and Risk Management LeadersLegal and ComplianceIRMEnterprise risk managementAudit and Risk
The world of risk is growing more complex and dynamic as organizations navigate challenges associated with COVID-19, privacy, ethics and compliance, ESG, cybersecurity and digital business. These challenges continue to drive Gartner client demand and inquiry for integrated risk management (IRM) products and services. In fact, during the first six months of 2021, IRM continued to top the list of most popular emerging technology inquiry topics for technology and service providers (see figure below). TOP 10 EMERGING TECH TOPICS 1H 2021 In response to this significant client interest, I recently authored and published the research report – Integrated Risk Management (IRM): Market Opportunities to Rebound and Grow in 2021. This research highlights unique market opportunities for IRM technology and service providers to include in their strategies for post-COVID-19 growth. The top three investment areas for technology and service providers include digital business, customer engagement and remote work. Gartner surveyed boards of directors to identify these investment priorities for the coming two years (see figure below). Top Strategic Business Priorities 2021 Due to the post-COVID-19 business recovery efforts ongoing today, it is no surprise that digital technology is the clear priority. As organizations look to reach their customers in newer and safer ways, digital products and services are fueling revenue growth.  In addition, an increase in hybrid work environments will only increase the complexity of digital risks that business leaders are seeking to mitigate.
Technology and service providers can use this research to identify growth opportunities in the IRM software market in both the near and long term.
This report is one of a series on the following markets: cloud, IT services, enterprise software, data center & edge infrastructure, and communications services. It also includes excerpts from Gartner research published within the last twelve months to highlight survey results, market trends, competitive landscapes and forecast growth opportunities within the enterprise software market. As more technology and service providers embrace IRM as the preferred method to help end-user organizations navigate this dynamic risk landscape, I will continue to publish research offering critical insights into this rapidly growing market. To learn more check out these recently published IRM market forecast and technology related reports (Gartner subscription required).   Emerging Technologies: Critical Insights for Integrated Risk Management Emerging Technologies: Digital Risk Management Is the Next Big IRM Opportunity Forecast: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 2Q21 Update

