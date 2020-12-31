Here’s our final “20 for 20” view on the top 20 Emerging Technologies & Trends (ETT) client topics across the full 2020 year. This list is informed by Gartner’s ETT focused research agenda designed to help our Technology & Service Provider (TSP) clients improve their product and service offerings.

At Gartner, our research analysts speak with thousands of clients across the globe to help them succeed amidst the ever increasing demands of today’s technology fueled business environment. In 2020, our ETT analyst team addressed nearly 11,000 unique discussion topics as part of our daily client interactions. The following top 20 list (see figure below) represents the technologies and trends our clients deem most critical to their strategies for future success.

Health and safety challenges related to COVID-19 served as the primary backdrop for our client discussions in 2020, in stark contrast to 2019. As we look to 2021 and the anticipated global economic recovery, we see continued interest in topics related to emerging business risks, digital transformation and cybersecurity. As a result, integrated risk management (IRM) topped our list in 2020.

We also continue to see increased interest in the wider adoption of digital technologies to support an employee base that is now physically separate due to stay-at-home mandates across the globe. Technologies such as smart spaces, digital risk management (DRM), secure access service edge (SASE) and zero trust network access (ZTNA) are emerging as critical needs in this new working environment. Gartner’s 2020 Strategic Technology Trends for Product Leaders report explores these technologies in greater detail.

To learn more about IRM and how digital risk can be more effectively managed, read our latest research – “Emerging Technologies: Digital Risk Management is the Next Big IRM Opportunity” (Gartner subscription required). In it, you will learn how IRM enables greater clarity and understanding of digital risks. In addition, you will discover why risk management tech and service providers should use Gartner’s definition for IRM to address digital transformation requirements that cannot be met by outdated, legacy GRC software.