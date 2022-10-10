Next week is Symposium in Orlando, FL. I can’t believe we will FINALLY get to be live and in person again. If you haven’t heard Sympoisum is SOLD OUT! There will be a great showing from the Digital Workplace team this year.

7 digital workplace analysts will be available for one-on-ones, with many presenting across the several-day event.

Here are just a few digital workplace questions you can get answers for.

How do I provide a modern digital employee experience? The CIOs Journey to Digital Employee Experience Success, Monday, October 17, at 11:30am

How do I create better hybrid meeting experiences? Ask the Expert: Make Your Meetings in a Hybrid Workplace More Effective? Tuesday, October 18, 10:30am

What trends in the digital workplace should I be thinking about? Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2022, Tuesday, October 18, 12:35pm

How can I be a more supportive leader to my LGBTQ+ team members? Roundtable: Out in IT: CIOs and the LGBTQ+ Community Tuesday, October 18, 2:45pm

Should we mandate a return to work? Crossroads: Should You Mandate a Return to the Office? Wednesday, October 19, 2:15pm

What digital experience platforms should we be looking at? Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms Wednesday, October 19, 5:15pm

How do we build a modern digital workplace architecture? Creating a Human-Centric Work Experience Through Improvided Digital Workplace Architecture Thursday, October 20, 12:30pm



Not seeing the answers to the question you’re looking for? Book a one-on-one. We are covering a wide range of questions of digital workplace questions. If nothing else book one and find out about the Expanded Horizon project.

Hope to see you there!