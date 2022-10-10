Next week is Symposium in Orlando, FL. I can’t believe we will FINALLY get to be live and in person again. If you haven’t heard Sympoisum is SOLD OUT! There will be a great showing from the Digital Workplace team this year.
7 digital workplace analysts will be available for one-on-ones, with many presenting across the several-day event.
Here are just a few digital workplace questions you can get answers for.
- How do I provide a modern digital employee experience?
- The CIOs Journey to Digital Employee Experience Success,
- Monday, October 17, at 11:30am
- How do I create better hybrid meeting experiences?
- Ask the Expert: Make Your Meetings in a Hybrid Workplace More Effective?
- Tuesday, October 18, 10:30am
- What trends in the digital workplace should I be thinking about?
- Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2022,
- Tuesday, October 18, 12:35pm
- How can I be a more supportive leader to my LGBTQ+ team members?
- Roundtable: Out in IT: CIOs and the LGBTQ+ Community
- Tuesday, October 18, 2:45pm
- Should we mandate a return to work?
- Crossroads: Should You Mandate a Return to the Office?
- Wednesday, October 19, 2:15pm
- What digital experience platforms should we be looking at?
- Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms
- Wednesday, October 19, 5:15pm
- How do we build a modern digital workplace architecture?
- Creating a Human-Centric Work Experience Through Improvided Digital Workplace Architecture
- Thursday, October 20, 12:30pm
Not seeing the answers to the question you’re looking for? Book a one-on-one. We are covering a wide range of questions of digital workplace questions. If nothing else book one and find out about the Expanded Horizon project.
Hope to see you there!