Digital Workplace Question You can Get Answers For at Symposium

By Joe Mariano | October 10, 2022 | 0 Comments

Next week is Symposium in Orlando, FL. I can’t believe we will FINALLY get to be live and in person again. If you haven’t heard Sympoisum is SOLD OUT! There will be a great showing from the Digital Workplace team this year.

 

7  digital workplace analysts will be available for one-on-ones, with many presenting across the several-day event.

Here are just a few digital workplace questions you can get answers for.

  • How do I provide a modern digital employee experience?
    • The CIOs Journey to Digital Employee Experience Success,
    • Monday, October 17, at 11:30am
  • How do I create better hybrid meeting experiences?
    • Ask the Expert: Make Your Meetings in a Hybrid Workplace More Effective?
    • Tuesday, October 18, 10:30am
  • What trends in the digital workplace should I be thinking about?
    • Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2022, 
    • Tuesday, October 18, 12:35pm
  • How can I be a more supportive leader to my LGBTQ+ team members?
    • Roundtable: Out in IT: CIOs and the LGBTQ+ Community
    • Tuesday, October 18, 2:45pm
  • Should we mandate a return to work? 
    • Crossroads: Should You Mandate a Return to the Office? 
    • Wednesday, October 19, 2:15pm
  • What digital experience platforms should we be looking at?
    • Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms 
    • Wednesday, October 19, 5:15pm
  • How do we build a modern digital workplace architecture?
    • Creating a Human-Centric Work Experience Through Improvided Digital Workplace Architecture
    • Thursday, October 20, 12:30pm

Not seeing the answers to the question you’re looking for? Book a one-on-one. We are covering a wide range of questions of digital workplace questions. If nothing else book one and find out about the Expanded Horizon project.

Hope to see you there!

