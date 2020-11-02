We’re excited to share 5 new publications this month!

First, we published a landmark case study detailing how Jaguar Land Rover uses graph analytics to solve complex business problems. We published the first in a series of Ignition Guides that will help clients use Machine Learning effectively. The first guide gives clients step-by-step instructions for identifying a business problem that is well-suited for ML. We collaborated with the CIO Research Team and several Gartner analysts to publish a library of Data and Analytics Use Cases for Midsize Enterprises and an infographic that shows how to make analytics projects repeatable and scalable. Finally, we’ve collected 13 real-world case studies that show clients how they can create measurable business value with D&A.

Publication Summaries

Business Value of D&A:

D&A is a value-generating activity. Ensure your team generates business value by following these 13 strategies sourced from real-world companies!

Case Study: Answering Critical Business Questions with Graph Analytics (Jaguar Land Rover) D&A is supposed to solve business problems. All too often, these efforts run aground because business units and data teams lack a shared understanding of data. Learn how JLR uses Graph to connect business and data domains in order to ask and solve difficult business questions.

Data and Analytics Use Cases for Midsize Enterprises Midsize enterprises can draw inspiration from the use cases listed here to jumpstart their D&A activities and start generating value immediately!



Data & Analytics Strategy and Planning