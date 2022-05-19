-
Ignition Guide to Building a Data and Analytics Governance Program
Traditional approaches to designing data and analytics governance programs don’t deliver the value that modern business outcomes demand. Data and analytics leaders can use this guide to establish a governance program that aligns to business priorities and enables strategic use of data and analytics.
Partnering With Startups for Nimble Innovation
Executive leaders must position their organizations to rapidly implement transformative ideas. They can learn how Stora Enso partners with startups to develop innovative AI use cases and products.
How Graph Techniques Deliver Business Value
Graph techniques are a key component to modern data and analytics capabilities because they span linguistic and numeric domains. Data and analytics leaders must first adopt graph technology and then promote the value it adds in answering increasingly complex business questions.