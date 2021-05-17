We are excited to share 4 new publications! This month, the CDAO team has published the deck from our Virtual Executive Retreat on Data and Analytics-Driven Innovation, an analysis of the emerging Chief Data Scientist role, a landmark survey of D&A organizational models, and an addition to our library of IT Score benchmarks, this one for the transportation industry.

Data and Analytics Org model Benchmarks: A Survey of D&A Functions : How do D&A functions organize themselves? Based on nearly 90 conversations with D&A leaders, Gartner synthesized nine common organization models. These org models reflect the complex reality in which D&A leaders operate and offer D&A leaders a way to benchmark their own organizations.

Infographic: IT Score for D&A Benchmarks for Transportation: Gartner's IT Score for Data & Analytics benchmarks the maturity level and importance of 25 activities across seven objectives that are top of mind for data and analytics leaders worldwide.

Three Case Studies of Data and Analytics-Driven Business Innovation : D&A’s contribution to business value depends on its innovative application to business problems. Learn how three progressive data and analytics leaders have built innovation into the core activities of their teams to rapidly generate business value.

The Chief Data Scientist Role is Key to Evolving Advanced Analytics and AI : The role of the chief data scientist is increasingly prevalent. Use this research to orient and guide the chief data scientist to strategically support, manage and scale the use and adoption of advanced analytics and AI within the organization.

