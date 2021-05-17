We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
New Publications: May 2021

By Jitendra Subramanyam | May 17, 2021 | 0 Comments

We are excited to share 4 new publications! This month, the CDAO team has published the deck from our Virtual Executive Retreat on Data and Analytics-Driven Innovation, an analysis of the emerging Chief Data Scientist role, a landmark survey of D&A organizational models, and an addition to our library of IT Score benchmarks, this one for the transportation industry.

Publication Summaries

Data and Analytics Strategy & Planning

Business Value of Data and Analytics 

Data and Analytics Talent

Thanks and best wishes,

Jitendra Subramanyam, VP & Team Manager, https://www.linkedin.com/in/jsubramanyam/
Ben Hertzberg, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminhertzberg/
Kevin Gabbard, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-gabbard/
Farhod Yuldas, Senior Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/fyuldash/
Ariel Silbert, Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/ariel-silbert-289a50104/
Shelly Thackston, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/shellythackston/

