-
The majority of decisions are difficult to augment and scale at speed because the decision-making process requires deep domain knowledge and experience. Data and analytics leaders can learn how BDO UK uses knowledge graphs to scale human expertise and monetize complex decision making.
-
Data and analytics (D&A) leaders must effectively scope work and delegate responsibilities for efficiently running projects, teams or disciplines. This RACI (responsible, accountable, consulted and informed) chart can be used to define team roles, activities and responsibilities for critical goals.
-
Survey findings suggest mixed results on what helps CDAOs succeed with D&A investments. Measuring results and size of investment and scope of D&A programs and projects may not make a difference in the success of those investments; size of organization and risk appetite seem to influence results.