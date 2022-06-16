We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
New Publications: June 2022

By Jitendra Subramanyam | June 16, 2022 | 0 Comments

  • Augment Domain-Expert Decisions With Knowledge Graphs (BDO UK)

    The majority of decisions are difficult to augment and scale at speed because the decision-making process requires deep domain knowledge and experience. Data and analytics leaders can learn how BDO UK uses knowledge graphs to scale human expertise and monetize complex decision making.

 
  • Create a RACI Matrix for Your Data and Analytics Initiatives

    Data and analytics (D&A) leaders must effectively scope work and delegate responsibilities for efficiently running projects, teams or disciplines. This RACI (responsible, accountable, consulted and informed) chart can be used to define team roles, activities and responsibilities for critical goals.

 

