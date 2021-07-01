We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
New Publications: June 2021

By Jitendra Subramanyam | July 01, 2021 | 0 Comments

We are excited to share 3 new publications! This month, the CDAO team has two new case studies. The first, from SureSparkle* (pseudonym) details a progressive approach to self-service D&A demand management. The second, from the Brussels Intercommunal Transit Company, shows D&A leaders how to structure innovation projects so that failures generate productive business value. We also published the full write up of our May Virtual Executive Retreat on Data- and Analytics-Driven Innovation.

Thanks and best wishes,

Jitendra Subramanyam, VP & Team Manager, https://www.linkedin.com/in/jsubramanyam/
Ben Hertzberg, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminhertzberg/
Kevin Gabbard, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-gabbard/
Ariel Silbert, Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/ariel-silbert-289a50104/
Shelly Thackston, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/shellythackston/

