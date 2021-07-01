We are excited to share 3 new publications! This month, the CDAO team has two new case studies. The first, from SureSparkle* (pseudonym) details a progressive approach to self-service D&A demand management. The second, from the Brussels Intercommunal Transit Company, shows D&A leaders how to structure innovation projects so that failures generate productive business value. We also published the full write up of our May Virtual Executive Retreat on Data- and Analytics-Driven Innovation.

Publication Summaries

Data and Analytics Strategy & Planning

Case Study: Getting Value From D&A Innovation Failures (Brussels Intercommunal Transit Company) : Brussels Intercommunal Transit Company built a culture of D&A innovation and realized significant savings in maintenance costs with no innovation budget, mandate or dedicated talent. This case study shows data and analytics leaders how to set up projects so that failure is as valuable as success.

SureSparkle* proactively manages the demand for self-service data and analytics tools by targeting high-value users and then building sustainable partnerships with business stakeholders. D&A leaders, learn a new approach to prioritizing and delivering self-service here.

Business Value of Data and Analytics

3 Case Studies of Data- and Analytics-Driven Business Innovation: Data and analytics leaders, learn here how three progressive peers have built data- and analytics-driven innovation into their engagements to rapidly generate business value.

