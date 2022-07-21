-
3 Data and Analytics Case Studies That Focus on Innovation as a Driver for Business Success
Chief data and analytics officers should build innovation into the delivery of data and analytics. This note features three case studies that show how other companies monetized data, built processes around innovation and built innovation capacity working with startups.
Quick Answer: How Do I Discuss Cloud Costs With My CFO?
Chief data and analytics officers (CDAO) must collaborate with CFOs to initiate FinOps practices. Effective cloud resource allocation requires collaboration across domains of expertise: cloud infrastructure, cloud forecasting, financial governance, data management and workflow optimization.
Toolkit: Create a RACI Matrix for the Data and Analytics Governance Office
Data and analytics leaders can use the RACI (responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed) matrix to build their D&A governance office, benchmark their current governance activities and plan for a target state. This matrix can be customized per need and discipline size.
Tool: Data Literacy Playbook
Chief data and analytics officers are expected to foster literacy enterprisewide. Use the real-world examples in this playbook as a foundation for understanding, enabling and nurturing a more data-literate organization.