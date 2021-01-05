Happy New Year!

We are excited to kick off the year with two new publications. First, we published an analysis of three progressive approaches to governing AI projects, based on our successful Virtual Executive Retreat for CDAOs from fall 2020. Second, we published a quarterly analysis of the market demand for D&A roles.

Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics

Three Progressive Approaches to Governing AI

Learn how three progressive organizations govern their AI projects by tailoring governance to the stages of the AI development process.

Data & Analytics Talent

The Current State of Demand for Data and Analytics Roles: Q4 2020 Report

Are you looking to keep your data and analytics operation at pace with the market? Use this guide to understand the market demand for D&A talent, including two role profiles.

