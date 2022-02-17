We are excited to share 3 new publications! This month, the D&A peer and practitioner research team has two new case studies. The first, from SureSparkle* (pseudonym) details a progressive approach to self-service D&A demand management. The second, from the Brussels Intercommunal Transit Company, shows D&A leaders how to structure innovation projects so that failures generate productive business value. We also published the full write up of our May Virtual Executive Retreat on Data- and Analytics-Driven Innovation.
- Case Study: Attract and Retain Talent With Value-Driven Data Science (Asurion)
- Asurion has achieved a 93% talent retention rate by recruiting for and engaging on three things that drive data scientists: impact, inclusive community, and creative freedom. Data and analytics leaders can follow Asurion’s approach to improve the management of D&A talent in their own organizations.
- Case Study: Don’t Create Data and Analytics Stewards; Find Them (Exact Sciences)
- Many organizations have business SMEs who already perform what data and analytics leaders look for in a D&A steward role. Instead of proposing a new role, Exact Sciences identifies and supports the business SMEs who already do D&A stewardship to create a strong governance community across the enterprise.
- Tool: Scorecard to Identify Data Stewards in Business Teams
- Use this scorecard to identify and collaborate with potential data stewards who already exist in business teams to execute governance strategy more effectively.
- Case Study: Business Must Drive Data Stewardship (Ovintiv)
- Ovintiv empowers business stakeholders to head and drive its data stewardship. Data and analytics leaders can learn how to use community-generated ideas to develop pragmatic governance requirements that sustain business-aligned adaptive governance and willing compliance.
- Case Study: Sustainable Data Governance Through Effective Compliance (Royal Bank of Canada)
- Governance is never finished; to be effective it has to be sustained by business users. RBC shows data and analytics leaders how to align governance activities with business users’ workflows by tying these activities to outcomes that business users already care greatly about.