New Publications: February 2022

By Jitendra Subramanyam | February 17, 2022 | 0 Comments

We are excited to share 3 new publications! This month, the D&A peer and practitioner research team has two new case studies. The first, from SureSparkle* (pseudonym) details a progressive approach to self-service D&A demand management. The second, from the Brussels Intercommunal Transit Company, shows D&A leaders how to structure innovation projects so that failures generate productive business value. We also published the full write up of our May Virtual Executive Retreat on Data- and Analytics-Driven Innovation.

