New Publications: February 2021

By Jitendra Subramanyam | February 15, 2021 | 0 Comments

We are excited to announce 3 new publications: a case study detailing how Stora Enso partners with early stage startups to develop bespoke AI solutions, as well as articles detailing how progressive organizations build the D&A core while generating business value and how to govern D&A as close to business decisions as possible.

 

Publication Summaries

Business Value of Data & Analytics

 

Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics

You can find a complete list of our publications here: https://blogs.gartner.com/jitendra-subramanyam/chief-data-analytics-officer-research-publication-list/

 

Thanks and best wishes,

 

Jitendra Subramanyam, VP & Team Manager, https://www.linkedin.com/in/jsubramanyam/

Ben Hertzberg, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminhertzberg/

Farhod Yuldas, Senior Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/fyuldash/

Kevin Gabbard, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-gabbard/

Ariel Silbert, Principle, https://www.linkedin.com/in/ariel-silbert-289a50104/

Shelly Thackston, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/shellythackston/

