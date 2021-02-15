We are excited to announce 3 new publications: a case study detailing how Stora Enso partners with early stage startups to develop bespoke AI solutions, as well as articles detailing how progressive organizations build the D&A core while generating business value and how to govern D&A as close to business decisions as possible.
Publication Summaries
Business Value of Data & Analytics
- Case Study: AI Innovation with Startups (Stora Enso)
- Learn how Stora Enso partners with early-stage startups to rapidly develop innovative, bespoke solutions to their business problems.
- Build the Data & Analytics Core and Deliver Value Simultaneously
- Don’t fall into the trap of building up your talent and D&A core before delivering value; learn how D&A organizations do both at the same time here!
Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics
- Deploying Effective Data and Analytics Governance: Three Companies That Got It Right
- The three companies profiled here learned that D&A governance is more efficient and effective when it occurs as close to business decisions as possible.
You can find a complete list of our publications here: https://blogs.gartner.com/jitendra-subramanyam/chief-data-analytics-officer-research-publication-list/
Thanks and best wishes,
Jitendra Subramanyam, VP & Team Manager, https://www.linkedin.com/in/jsubramanyam/
Ben Hertzberg, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminhertzberg/
Farhod Yuldas, Senior Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/fyuldash/
Kevin Gabbard, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-gabbard/
Ariel Silbert, Principle, https://www.linkedin.com/in/ariel-silbert-289a50104/
Shelly Thackston, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/shellythackston/