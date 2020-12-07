We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
New Publications: December 2020

By Jitendra Subramanyam | December 07, 2020 | 0 Comments

We are excited to share 3 publications this month. First, we published an analysis of three ways organizations can monetize their data, based on our successful Virtual Executive Retreat from earlier this fall. Second, we collaborated with the CIO Research team to publish a strategy template that will help D&A leaders in midsize enterprises design and organize their D&A strategy.  Finally, we published an Ignition Guide that gives clients step-by-step instructions for creating a ML model and measuring its impact on business value.

Publication Summaries

Business Value of D&A: 

Data & Analytics Strategy and Planning

 

Want even more great content? You can find a complete list of our publications here.

 

Thanks and best wishes,

Jitendra Subramanyam, VP & Team Manager, https://www.linkedin.com/in/jsubramanyam/

Ben Hertzberg, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminhertzberg/

Farhod Yuldashev, Senior Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/fyuldash/

Ethan Green, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/ethanfgreen/

Ariel Silbert, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/ariel-silbert-289a50104/

Shelly Thackston, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/shellythackston/

