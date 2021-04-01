We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
New Publications: April 2021

By Jitendra Subramanyam | April 01, 2021 | 0 Comments

We are excited to share 6 new publications! This month, the CDAO team has published five infographics that show industry maturity benchmarks using data from IT Score for Data and Analytics. These infographics allow clients to compare themselves to their peers (links below) – answering the perennial question am I normal? We have also published data-driven insights on the trending Chief Data Scientist role.

 

Publication Summaries

Data and Analytics Strategy & Planning

Data and Analytics Talent

 

Thanks and best wishes,

Jitendra Subramanyam, VP & Team Manager, https://www.linkedin.com/in/jsubramanyam/
Ben Hertzberg, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjaminhertzberg/
Kevin Gabbard, Director, https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-gabbard/
Farhod Yuldas, Senior Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/fyuldash/
Ariel Silbert, Principal, https://www.linkedin.com/in/ariel-silbert-289a50104/
Shelly Thackston, Senior Specialist, https://www.linkedin.com/in/shellythackston/

