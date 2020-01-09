New January Publications

by Jitendra Subramanyam | | Submit a Comment

The Chief Data & Analytics Officer Research Team published the following last month:

Business Value of D&A:

Case Study: Realizing the Promise of Analytics and BI Platforms (Dow)

https://www.gartner.com/document/3978207

If your organization is like most, you have an underused BI platform. Dow’s D&A leadership analyzes BI consumption patterns, intervenes strategically, and evangelizes successes. Their approach led to 25% more platform use and a 4-fold gain in revenue.

Data and Analytics Strategy and Planning:

Case Study: Bottom-Up Data Integration Standard for Advanced Analytics (GWC)

https://www.gartner.com/document/3979184

Does fragmented, inaccessible data prevent your organization from taking full advantage of advanced analytics? Find out how GWC created a 500,000 record, water point dataset that integrated data from more than 50 countries in the global south with minimal burden on data providers.

Implementation Guide: How to Create a Data Standard from the Bottom Up (GWC)

https://www.gartner.com/document/3978475

Use this straightforward, six-step guide to recreate GWC’s data integration standard in your own organization.

Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics:

Zen and the Art of Data Quality Improvement

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3978277

Does low quality data prevent value creation in your organization? Reexamine your data quality improvement practices. This research profiles a Zen approach to data quality improvement adopted by several progressive D&A leaders who have created value with imperfect data.

