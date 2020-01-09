New January Publications
The Chief Data & Analytics Officer Research Team published the following last month:
Business Value of D&A:
Case Study: Realizing the Promise of Analytics and BI Platforms (Dow)
https://www.gartner.com/document/3978207
If your organization is like most, you have an underused BI platform. Dow’s D&A leadership analyzes BI consumption patterns, intervenes strategically, and evangelizes successes. Their approach led to 25% more platform use and a 4-fold gain in revenue.
Data and Analytics Strategy and Planning:
Case Study: Bottom-Up Data Integration Standard for Advanced Analytics (GWC)
https://www.gartner.com/document/3979184
Does fragmented, inaccessible data prevent your organization from taking full advantage of advanced analytics? Find out how GWC created a 500,000 record, water point dataset that integrated data from more than 50 countries in the global south with minimal burden on data providers.
Implementation Guide: How to Create a Data Standard from the Bottom Up (GWC)
https://www.gartner.com/document/3978475
Use this straightforward, six-step guide to recreate GWC’s data integration standard in your own organization.
Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics:
Zen and the Art of Data Quality Improvement
https://www.gartner.com/doc/3978277
Does low quality data prevent value creation in your organization? Reexamine your data quality improvement practices. This research profiles a Zen approach to data quality improvement adopted by several progressive D&A leaders who have created value with imperfect data.
