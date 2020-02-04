New February Publications

by Jitendra Subramanyam | | Submit a Comment

The Chief Data & Analytics Officer Research Team published the following last month:

Business Value of D&A:

Infographic: Six Traps on the Road from Data to Value

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3980180

Gartner research reveals six traps organizations fall into when they try to generate value with data. Avoid them by learning from the case studies referenced here!

Data & Analytics Strategy and Planning

How to Select Attributes for a Bottom-Up Data Standard (GWC Implementation Guide)

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3979584

Internal GWC documents illustrate how they selected attributes for inclusion in their bottom-up data standard. D&A Leaders can use this document to guide their data integration efforts.

A Bottom-Up Data Standard (GWC Implementation Guide)

https://www.gartner.com/document/3979504

Internal GWC documents illustrating the final stage of their data integration standard. D&A Leaders can use this document to guide their data integration efforts.

Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics

Case Study: Data Ethics Decision-Making System (Highmark Health)

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3980215

Most D&A leaders believe complying with rules ensures ethical use of D&A. It doesn’t. Ethical use of D&A demands reflection on use cases, which enables decisions on their appropriateness. Find out how Highmark Health established a system to do so here.

Data & Analytics Talent

Case Study: Internal Data Science Team Development (Eastman)

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3980177

Do you wish you could build a data science team but lack the resources to hire expensive external talent? Find out how Eastman built a business-value generating data science team beginning with talent they already had.

