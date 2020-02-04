New February Publications
by Jitendra Subramanyam | February 4, 2020 | Submit a Comment
The Chief Data & Analytics Officer Research Team published the following last month:
Business Value of D&A:
Infographic: Six Traps on the Road from Data to Value
https://www.gartner.com/doc/3980180
Gartner research reveals six traps organizations fall into when they try to generate value with data. Avoid them by learning from the case studies referenced here!
Data & Analytics Strategy and Planning
How to Select Attributes for a Bottom-Up Data Standard (GWC Implementation Guide)
https://www.gartner.com/doc/3979584
Internal GWC documents illustrate how they selected attributes for inclusion in their bottom-up data standard. D&A Leaders can use this document to guide their data integration efforts.
A Bottom-Up Data Standard (GWC Implementation Guide)
https://www.gartner.com/document/3979504
Internal GWC documents illustrating the final stage of their data integration standard. D&A Leaders can use this document to guide their data integration efforts.
Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics
Case Study: Data Ethics Decision-Making System (Highmark Health)
https://www.gartner.com/doc/3980215
Most D&A leaders believe complying with rules ensures ethical use of D&A. It doesn’t. Ethical use of D&A demands reflection on use cases, which enables decisions on their appropriateness. Find out how Highmark Health established a system to do so here.
Data & Analytics Talent
Case Study: Internal Data Science Team Development (Eastman)
https://www.gartner.com/doc/3980177
Do you wish you could build a data science team but lack the resources to hire expensive external talent? Find out how Eastman built a business-value generating data science team beginning with talent they already had.
Want even more great content? You can find a full list of our publications here.
Additional Resources
View Free, Relevant Gartner Research
Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence.Read Free Gartner Research
Category:
Comments or opinions expressed on this blog are those of the individual contributors only, and do not necessarily represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management. Readers may copy and redistribute blog postings on other blogs, or otherwise for private, non-commercial or journalistic purposes, with attribution to Gartner. This content may not be used for any other purposes in any other formats or media. The content on this blog is provided on an "as-is" basis. Gartner shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever arising out of the content or use of this blog.