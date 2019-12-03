New December Publications

by Jitendra Subramanyam | | Submit a Comment

The Chief Data & Analytics Officer Research Team published the following last month:

Data & Analytics Talent:

Data and Analytics Talent Library

https://www.gartner.com/document/3971029

This library puts all of Gartner’s resources on sourcing, staffing, organizing, and developing high performing D&A teams in one regularly updated place.

Business Value of D&A:

Communicating Through Data Visualization

https://www.gartner.com/document/3975810

Does your team struggle to get business partners to act on the insights you generate? This research helps D&A teams understand how to use visualizations to better communicate their conclusions.

Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics:

Data Governance Playbook

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3975624

This toolkit collects client templates to aid D&A leaders in developing a data governance model. It includes templates for governance processes, stewardship roles, and information health metrics.

