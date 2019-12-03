New December Publications
by Jitendra Subramanyam | December 3, 2019 | Submit a Comment
The Chief Data & Analytics Officer Research Team published the following last month:
Data & Analytics Talent:
Data and Analytics Talent Library
https://www.gartner.com/document/3971029
This library puts all of Gartner’s resources on sourcing, staffing, organizing, and developing high performing D&A teams in one regularly updated place.
Business Value of D&A:
Communicating Through Data Visualization
https://www.gartner.com/document/3975810
Does your team struggle to get business partners to act on the insights you generate? This research helps D&A teams understand how to use visualizations to better communicate their conclusions.
Data & Analytics Quality and Ethics:
Data Governance Playbook
https://www.gartner.com/doc/3975624
This toolkit collects client templates to aid D&A leaders in developing a data governance model. It includes templates for governance processes, stewardship roles, and information health metrics.
