The topic of edge computing is heating up rapidly. This is indicated by the growing number of inquiries that we receive from our clients. They first question that is often asked is “What is edge computing?” There is a straightforward answer (Figure 1).

To really understand the implications of edge computing for your organization, it is important to dive deeper into this growing implementation trend. My colleague, Tom Bittman, has created an excellent infographic to help you better understand edge computing, its drivers, why it’s important, where it will be deployed and how it will be used. The title of this piece is,

This infographic is just another way that Gartner works to help you lead your organization with effective innovation.