We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

VMware and the Broadcom Acquisition–What You Need To Know

By Jeffrey Hewitt | June 24, 2022 | 0 Comments

As a technology provider, Gartner has recently given Broadcom a positive vendor rating (Figure 1).

With Broadcom’s planned acquisition of VMware, it raises questions for VMware users.  My colleagues, Andrew Lerner, Dennis Smith, Michael Warrilow, have put together a “quick answer” document to help VMware customers with insights on what to consider relative to this acquisition.  That document is entitled, Quick Answer: How Should VMware Customers Prepare for the Broadcom Acquisition?  It provides some very helpful considerations to help VMware users make the optimal decisions moving forward.

Leave a Comment