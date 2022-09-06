It’s great to know where you stand compared to your peers in other organizations. It’s also even better to know where you will want to place emphasis to achieve optimal improvements. Gartner’s IT Score can help you do both. From this tool, Gartner has revealed the top 3 gaps that may be holding back your I&O organization from reaching is desired maturity. (Figure 1).

My colleagues, Duncan Prosser and Mark Margevicius, have recently published an infographic that quickly shows you the benchmark scores across the spectrum of I&O organizations, and gives you more details to help you to focus and prioritize your improvement efforts. This document is entitled, Infographic: Benchmark Data From the IT Score for Infrastructure and Operations. This valuable publication is just another example of how Gartner provides actionable and objective insights to assist you in supporting your efforts around Infrastructure and Operations.