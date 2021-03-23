Many organizations prefer to move to an OPEX-based approach to purchasing IT products and services and move away from CAPEX-based buys because of the sometimes high initial costs. Much of this influence has come from public-cloud based services which align with OPEX planning.
The good news is that a number of global providers of infrastructure offer consumption-based pricing options for those organizations who wish to avoid the initial expenditures of typical CAPEX-based purchases. Figure 1 illustrates how pay-per-use consumption models work.
My analyst colleague, Daniel Bowers, is the author of a Gartner document that provides an overview of the infrastructure providers who offer these consumption models. The document is entitled Market Guide for Consumption-Based Pricing for Data Center Infrastructure. As this document explains, consumption-based pricing is designed to:
-
Align infrastructure costs with usage.
-
Allow for scaling up and down of resource availability and cost.
-
Shift risk of overprovisioning to the vendor.
-
Shorten procurement cycles.
This market guide also provides a list of the infrastructure providers who offer pay-per-use options and identifies which types of infrastructure comes under these programs for each of the identified vendors. It is a great place to start if an I&O organization wants to move their infrastructure buys to a more OPEX-oriented purchase.