Edge computing is in early phases of market maturity. Currently, there are a number of players in this market offering a wide array of edge computing services and solutions. These market players fall into a variety of what can be described as edge computing submarkets (Figure 1).

To get an idea of where one can go to get edge computing solutions, it is important to understand these submarkets and the providers in each of them. My colleague, Tom Bittman, is the lead author of the recently published Gartner, Market Guide for Edge Computing. This valuable Market Guide includes contributions by a host of analysts covering these sub markets including Bob Gill, Sylvain Fabre, Paul DeBeasi, Eric Goodness, Ted Friedman, Tony Harvey, Sandeep Unni, Scot Kim, Tim Zimmerman, Mohini Dukes, and Eric Hunter. This document represents a massive Gartner collaboration effort to help you get a real handle on the range of providers related to edge computing and exactly what they can provide at this early stage of the market.

This is another example of how Gartner strives to put together actionable and objective insights to help our clients in a burgeoning area that is impacting infrastructure and operations leaders.