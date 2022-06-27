Servers are a crucial part of your infrastructure whether it involves new technologies, automation, or hybrid implementations (Figure 1).

The challenge today is facing potentially long server lead times that may conflict with your objectives. What are ways that you can deal with this challenge? We’ve got the quick and effective answers for you. My colleagues Tony Harvey and Jason Donham have created a straight-to-the-point set of answers for you in the document, Quick Answer: What Are My Options for Dealing With Long Lead Times on Server Equipment? This document gives you 6 main approaches that will help you in this time of potential supply shortages and logistics issues. It’s a valuable guide in a time when the business impact of delivery timing can be detrimental to your digital business plans.