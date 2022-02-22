At Gartner, we continually attempt to find new ways to present solutions to the problems that I&O leaders face or will be facing. One of my colleagues, George Spafford, has produced a document entitled, Improve Infrastructure Agility — A Story for a New Era. In this document, George uses a story telling approach to highlight the common problems associated with improving that agility and how to overcome those challenges. This is a clever, but very valuable way, to help I&O leaders avoid common mistakes and get a clear understanding of where things can go wrong and how to make things go right. In the story within the document, the journey toward infrastructure agility starts with one question (Figure 1).

From that start, the story unfolds and provides some great insights that can help I&O leaders achieve the infrastructure agility that they ultimately desire.