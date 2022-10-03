There is a growing need for infrastructure and operations leaders to include a business perspective in their decisions. Business unit leaders want to know what business problems they can solve with technology choices.

Edge computing is just beginning to come into focus for I&O leaders. The question arises as to what business problems can be solved with an edge computing solution. The good news is that there are examples in a number of edge computing use cases that offer specific business-based solutions. One example comes from system automation. (Figure 1)

In conjunction with my analyst colleagues, Tom Bittman and Bob Gill, we have published an infographic that offers more of these examples in edge computing use cases on which there is a current high level of focus. This document is entitled, Infographic: Identify the Business Challenges That I&O Can Solve With Edge Computing. By examining these use cases and how they solve business challenges, I&O leaders can have a foundation as to how they can communicate the business value of their own edge computing choices.