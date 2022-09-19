Many Gartner clients are coming to the realization that they have not considered the implications of using a public cloud provider when it comes to business continuity. C-level executives are beginning to question these clients about the reliability of any and all third-party suppliers. From Gartner’s standpoint, third party risk and contingency management is a fundamental part of any business continuity management program. (Figure 1)

How can you be assured that continuity plans that these suppliers have in place will help to ensure that your business will not suffer costly interruptions? My colleagues, Heather Wheatley and Roberta Witty, have developed a tool to help you ask the right questions when it comes to the business continuity management that your suppliers and third parties have in place. This valuable document is entitled, Tool: Questions to Ask Your Suppliers and Third Parties on Business Continuity Management.

You can use this tool, like other Gartner resources, to develop the answers that you need to help ensure that third parties have the appropriate plans in place to support your business. These are the kind of insights that Gartner produces to help you support your organization as effectively as possible.