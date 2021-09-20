The U.S. has been going through a massive resignation wave. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July of 2021 alone. This means that managers of all kinds are trying to determine how to change their organizations in order to attract and retain talent.

In addition to the talent management challenges that managers are facing, many infrastructure and operations leaders are trying to successfully leverage DevOps. To achieve the change that I&O leaders require in order to optimize their DevOps-related approaches, it is important for them to consider a different path. Instead of taking a top-down direction, they should consider and open-source change management plan. The differences between the two are illustrated in Figure 1.

My colleague, Duncan Prosser, has outlined a plan to optimize DevOps through this approach to change management in the document, Use Open–Source Organizational Change Management to Drive DevOps Success. If you are an I&O leader looking to make change happen in order to enjoy success with DevOps, then leveraging open-source change management can be an excellent way to go.