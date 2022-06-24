With the large number of organizations using AWS today, it becomes crucial to be able to negotiate effectively. As a start, it is important to understand the contrast between your requirements and AWS objectives (Figure 1).

There are 3 essential steps to take to effectively negotiate with AWS. In essence those steps are building awareness of what AWS is looking for from your organization, formulating an effective strategy, and executing on your same. To get a detailed guide on these three rather simple steps, I recommend a document by my analyst colleagues, Dolores Ianni, David Wright, Ross Winser. That helpful piece is entitled,

3 Steps to Strategic Negotiation With AWS, and it is just another example of how Garter can help you control your costs and help ensure optimal returns from your public cloud usage.