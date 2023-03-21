Hyperconverged infrastructure software is in wide usage in today’s market. These solutions are not static–they continue to evolve. Initially, hyperconveged solutions, both appliances and software, focused solely on enabling and managing hypervisors and software defined storage. Some hyperconverged software solutions have expanded their management and control capabilities to encompass the full-stack across and beyond the silos of infrastructure (Figure 1).

Some full-stack HCI software vendors have also extended their deployment options to the likes of cloud providers like Amazon, Google and Microsoft. The intention is to enable a turnkey private or hybrid cloud. The focus in these cloud cases is on tools to enable managing, monitoring, securing, optimizing and governing on-premises, cloud and edge deployments.

If you are seeking a broader set of support across the range of these features and functions from a single vendor, then evaluating full-stack hyperconverged infrastructure software providers can lead to solutions that can deliver that solution. Gartner has just published, Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, for which I am an author along with my co-authors Philip Dawson, Tony Harvey, and Julia Palmer. The advice is to use this guide as a way to develop a short list of providers that can offer these features for you. In this way, you can take advantage of the full-stack capabilities that have become available in the hyperconverged market.