As you accelerate your I&O organization into 2023, it is important to recognize the trends that you will be facing. To get a better handle on how to plan for and deal with those trends, it is important to understand the main factors that are driving those trends. Gartner has identified three of these factors–optimize, scale and pioneer (Figure 1).

To understand what trends these create for I&O leaders, check out the Webinar,

The Gartner Top Trends Impacting I&O for 2023 and Beyond, that is available on demand to Gartner clients on Gartner.com. This information will help you with how you can get the most out of your organization going forward by leveraging these predominant trends and the factors that are driving them.