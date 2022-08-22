We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

Leverage Consumption-based Purchasing Models for Your Infrastructure

By Jeffrey Hewitt | August 22, 2022 | 0 Comments

The purchasing approaches for data center and edge infrastructure have continued to evolve.  The “old days” of budgeting large amounts of capital in order to purchase more-than-enough infrastructure capacity are behind us.  Consumption-based models are good alternatives to IT capex budgeting and sourcing with pay-for-use or access-to-infrastructure plans that align asset use costs with SLA-based value. I&O leaders have the opportunity to shift from asset-centric operations and apply consumption-based purchasing plans to modernize their data center and IT operations.  There differences worth noting when comparing consumption based models (pay-for-use) versus subscription-based purchasing (pay-for-access). (Figure 1)

My analyst colleagues, Jeff Vogel, Kiyomi Yamada, Tony Harvey, and Adrian O’Connell, have published an excellent document that outlines the infrastructure providers who offer these consumption-based purchasing options.  That document is entitled,

Market Guide for ConsumptionBased Models for Data Center Infrastructure. If you are looking to shift to a more OPEX-based approach to meet your infrastructure requirements, this document is a great place to start.

Leave a Comment