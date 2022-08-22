The purchasing approaches for data center and edge infrastructure have continued to evolve. The “old days” of budgeting large amounts of capital in order to purchase more-than-enough infrastructure capacity are behind us. Consumption-based models are good alternatives to IT capex budgeting and sourcing with pay-for-use or access-to-infrastructure plans that align asset use costs with SLA-based value. I&O leaders have the opportunity to shift from asset-centric operations and apply consumption-based purchasing plans to modernize their data center and IT operations. There differences worth noting when comparing consumption based models (pay-for-use) versus subscription-based purchasing (pay-for-access). (Figure 1)

My analyst colleagues, Jeff Vogel, Kiyomi Yamada, Tony Harvey, and Adrian O’Connell, have published an excellent document that outlines the infrastructure providers who offer these consumption-based purchasing options. That document is entitled,

Market Guide for Consumption–Based Models for Data Center Infrastructure. If you are looking to shift to a more OPEX-based approach to meet your infrastructure requirements, this document is a great place to start.