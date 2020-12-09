We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

It’s Time To Lead With Innovation

By Jeffrey Hewitt | December 09, 2020 | 0 Comments

At the virtual Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference taking place this week in the Americas and EMEA, there is a common theme.  That theme is about I&O leading with innovation.  The objective is drive positive business results.  The key is to use a customer focus and support it with optimal leadership, operations and technology (Figure 1).

It’s a fact that disruption on many levels has happened—now infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders must build an innovation platform, apply cost intelligence, lower technical debt, forward-fill skills and enable anywhere operations to be relevant in the post-COVID-19 world.  My fellow analyst, Nathan Hill, has published “Leadership Vision for 2021: Infrastructure and Operations” to help I&O leaders understand how to drive this innovation.

For I&O leaders, an initiative to take the reins and contribute to positive business results is vital.  Gartner is here to help these leaders adapt, survive and thrive in the most effective ways.

Leave a Comment