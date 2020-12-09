At the virtual Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference taking place this week in the Americas and EMEA, there is a common theme. That theme is about I&O leading with innovation. The objective is drive positive business results. The key is to use a customer focus and support it with optimal leadership, operations and technology (Figure 1).

It’s a fact that disruption on many levels has happened—now infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders must build an innovation platform, apply cost intelligence, lower technical debt, forward-fill skills and enable anywhere operations to be relevant in the post-COVID-19 world. My fellow analyst, Nathan Hill, has published “Leadership Vision for 2021: Infrastructure and Operations” to help I&O leaders understand how to drive this innovation.

For I&O leaders, an initiative to take the reins and contribute to positive business results is vital. Gartner is here to help these leaders adapt, survive and thrive in the most effective ways.