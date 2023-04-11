There is a myriad of providers that offer integrated systems. These integrated systems combine server, shared storage and network devices, along with management software and support in a pre-integrated stack. These systems promise to simplify IT by combining compute, storage and optionally networking into a single system that is easier to install, use and manage.

The integrated system market has four segments: integrated infrastructure system, integrated reference architecture, integrated stack system and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) segment. Each of these segments is projected to grow at varying rates (Figure 1).

The challenge is the pick the right integrated system for your particular situation. You should make optimal buying decisions by evaluating all options in the IS market — even Integrated Infrastructure Systems and Integrated Stack systems — as there are still use cases where these products offer clear value.

My colleagues, Tony Harvey, Julia Palmer, Jason Donham, Andrew H Kim, Uko Tian and I, have authored the Market Guide for Integrated Systems to help you wade through the providers and choices that are available in the market. This includes all of the segments mentioned above so that you can take the best path to make the right choice for your particular infrastructure requirements. Using a market guide like this presents a great start in navigating a complex market in order to identify both provider and infrastructure type that can be a part of an effective solution.