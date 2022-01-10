We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Hyperconverged Software Continues To Evolve

By Jeffrey Hewitt | January 10, 2022 | 0 Comments

The market for hyperconverged solutions has continued to grow. The provider landscape for hyperconverged infrastructure software has a number of different players with solutions that range from those servicing broad use cases to those focused on specific niches (Figure 1).



The latest Magic Quadrant covering these providers is designed to help clients find the right provider for their specific needs.  Gartner’s

Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software

contains valuable insights about these providers.  If you are considering adopting a software-based hyperconverged solution, then this is the resource for you.   

