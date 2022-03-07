There is a question that is on the minds of many I&O leaders. Will Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine impact my organization? Gartner has answers to these questions and actionable advice on how to deal with those impacts.



As one would imagine, there is an impact that starts with global supply chains. The potential for “gridlock” is significant (Figure 1).

To better understand this impact, my colleagues, Koray Kose and Sam New, have created this document, Supply Chain Brief: Risks of Growing Russian–Ukrainian Tensions Put Global Supply Chains on High Alert. This Gartner publication provides some valuable insights on how to prepare for supply chain issues.

At Gartner, we continue to produce helpful advice to our clients on how to deal with the various global issues that arise and how to respond effectively to changes as they unfold related to those issues.