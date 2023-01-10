The edge computing market is made of of diverse use cases each representing varying sizes and growth rates (Figure 1).

As these edge computing use cases grow, how will the future of this deployment style unfold? To provide a better understanding of how edge computing will evolve, Gartner has published,

From network implications, to manufacturing impact, to consumption options, this document provides the actionable insights that can help you in your quest to leverage the advantages of edge computing today and going forward. Before you create or update your edge computing strategy, this is a “must read.”