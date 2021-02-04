Hyperconverged infrastructure adoption continues to grow. Hyperconverged infrastructure software has evolved as a driving factor in emerging functions and features to support hybrid and even distributed cloud implementations. The providers of this software also are offering additional optional capabilities like disaster recovery as a service and life cycle management.

The challenge becomes evaluating the providers in order to make an optimal selection. To aid in this comparison, Gartner has recently published its Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software to help our clients navigate the provider landscape and make the right choice depending upon their needs (Figure 1).

It is worth noting that there are a host of niche providers in this space. These providers can offer advantages in specific use cases and/or geographies, again depending upon your particular needs. The supporting information in this Magic Quadrant publication provides those details on these vendors as well as for those providers in the other quadrants. This is all designed for one purpose–to help you make the optimal choice for your particular situation.