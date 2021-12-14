I&O leaders must select the right container management offerings in order to deploy containerized workloads at scale. These management and tooling services should support developer agility, modernization, transformation and operational efficiencies. Container management software or services typically include container runtimes, orchestration and scheduling, resource management, delivery and management middleware, and other container management capabilities. This is all intended to help developers and their supporting operational teams create an efficient continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. There are a number of vendors that provide these solutions ranging from software vendors to public cloud providers. There are also a number of primary usage methods being adopted in the market (Figure 1).

To better understand the range of offerings in this space, my colleagues, Dennis Smith, Wataru Katsurashima, published a Market Guide to help sort through the variety of container management offerings. This document, Market Guide for Container Management, is an excellent resource for seeing how the provider landscape looks. After all, understanding the nature of the providers in any given space is an important step in making the optimal selection.