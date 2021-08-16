Ransomware is on many people’s minds. The threat looms large and should be taken seriously. This is particularly true when one considers the potential financial and even life-threatening impacts.

The good news is that there are a number of ways to implement protection strategies against ransomware. One is the use of backup (Figure 1).

My analyst colleague, Nik Simpson, has written a very helpful document that outlines the use of backup as part of a ransomware defense approach. This document is entitled, Detect, Protect, Recover: How Modern Backup Applications Can Protect You From Ransomware.

As threats like ransomware come into play, at Gartner, we examine and reveal ways to help protect your organization from being negatively impacted. That is just one of the ways that we seek to help.