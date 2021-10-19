Are the terms multicloud and cloud-native real or are they just meaningless? Like so many terms in the technology space, they can be used by many people, but come with a variety of connotations. Let’s start with multicloud.

Yes, multicloud is real. It refers to the use of multiple cloud providers for the same general class of IT solutions. Based on Gartner surveys, many organizations today are using a combination of cloud providers as opposed to just one (Figure 1).

Understanding the real meaning of multicloud is important because it means different things to different people when they hear or use the term. The same issue applies to the term, cloud-native. My analyst colleague, David Smith, has put together an infographic to bring clarity to these terms and keep them from being nothing but buzzwords. The infographic is Infographic: Cloud–Native and Multicloud — Buzzwords or Key Principles in Your Cloud Strategy, and it is a valuable reference to provide definitions and important context for the use of these two terms. After all, multicloud and cloud-native should be more than buzzwords. In reality, they are a critical part of the vast majority of IT leaders’ strategies and deserve optimal focus.