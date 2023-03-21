I have taken many inquiries on Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) in the last couple of years. I&O leaders are under high pressure to deliver reliable services at an unprecedented pace.

They want to consider SRE, but often worry it is an advanced practice that only companies like Google or Microsoft can implement. My answer is always you don’t have to be a MAAMA ( Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet or Microsoft) to start adopting and benefiting from SRE principals.

SRE is about optimizing design, delivery and operations of products and services to meet customer expectations. The principles are broad and complex, but each organization can define their own SRE practice with achievable goals, and a key to success is to start small iterating and continuously improve.

To ensure success I&O leaders must dedicate a team of 2 to 3 SRE to start

and have them focus on optimizing operations of a few existing products before scaling and broadening the practices.

These are the 7 areas of focus to improve operations and present opportunities for considerable improvements for most organizations.

You can deep dive into Gartner 7 Steps to Start and Evolve an SRE Practice: https://www.gartner.com/document/4019056