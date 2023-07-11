I continue to think about the issues surrounding confidence as it relates to today’s technology buying (including renewing and expanding) decisions. This was partially sparked by our guest keynote at the Tech Growth and Innovation Conference, but extended as I look at new data and have more discussions on tech buying behavior.

Then an idea started to form –what if we could create a formula to assess decision confidence. If such a formula could be created, it could guide both buyers and sellers on how to improve the experience. Our research shows that confident buyers make faster decisions and achieve more value with less angst. They experience less surprises and less frustration.

Now, this is definitely still a “thinking about this” solution that needs more validation and refinement (i.e. I’m not yet super confident about this confidence formula–which feels odd to write, but fully appropriate in this case), but here is a possible formula:

Working through it, I’m proposing that decision confidence is the sum of confidence builders (CB) that are multiplied by the extent of validation(V) minus confidence eroders (CE) multiplied by the impact (I) of the erosion. Too soon to give guidance on scores, but certainly negative scores would imply a long buying cycle and slow path to value. Higher scores would signal acceleration and an increased likelihood of success (and value).

Confidence builders are positive associations. It might be as simple as brand perception (most people are likely to be more confident in a decision to buy from a market leader than a lesser known company). But I’d propose this includes things like:

Free Trials

Value Assessments

Pre-mortems (exploring what success looks like and what would cause issues–then working backwards to plan the path to success)

Analyst Reports

References

etc.

The validation factor is the idea of (a) how much you trust the source and (b) the ability to confirm the belief. Buying on brand recognition alone should not generate as much confidence as actually testing a product in your environment via a free trial. Reports from multiple analyst firms with similar findings is stronger than a single report.

Confidence eroders are the opposite. These are things that erode confidence in the buying decision:

Negative Reviews

Bad Press

Issues During a Trial

etc.

The eroders should be multiplied by how big a negative impact they have (meaning how important the negative signal is to you). If you find one negative view that conflict with several confidence builders that have a strong level of validation, the impact is diminished.

As a write this, I also realize that I’m falling into a common trap and misconception. As my former colleague Brent Adamson liked to say, “the issue is not confidence in you, but it is confidence in themselves.”

So that adds some confidence builders;

Experience with the Buying Approach in their Company

Agreement on Goals and Objectives

Appropriate exploration of Alternative Solutions

Past Successes

Management Support and Empowerment

And confidence eroders (largely opposites)

Inexperience

Conflict

Limited exploration

Failures

Arbitrary management decisions

Imagine if we viewed buying jobs through the lens of confidence building and eroding. If we qualified accounts based on their Internal confidence situation and worked with them to address the confidence eroders (when it makes sense to pursue the opportunity). For example, if the buying team is inexperienced, encourage them to bring in others that have more experience. If there are conflicting objectives, work with them to resolve them.

Would love to hear any reactions to this formula and some of the possible confidence attributes, as well as exploring the validation concept and the impact measurement of eroders. What do you think?

Does customer confidence need to be the new KPI (yes, I actually may be proposing a new metric–scary thought)?