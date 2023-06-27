Whether pursuing a “pure” land-and-expand strategy or just looking to grow our presence is accounts, understanding customer effort can be helpful. When customer effort is low, they are much more likely not to experience regret in association with the expansion decision and are more likely to make that decision faster.

In looking at our latest study of expansion decisions, a few things stand out (there is more to this story that we can get into for clients). Two are customer driven and two are provider facilitated. All were statistically significant.

Customers who stated that the effort to complete the expansion purchase was low where more likely to be triggered by value and needs evolving compared to high effort expansions.

The combination of expanded needs and analyzing value makes it easier to get expansion decisions.

The provider factors are closely related. Buyers who engage in regular business or value reviews with the provider and leverage reporting on the performance of the solution from them are more likely to feel the effort is low.

David Yockelson has been on the closed loop value management train for awhile. Here is further evidence of the value in helping your customers measure, document, and communicate value.

For those of you seeing expansion and even retention problems in the current environment, it’s likely time to step up your value game.