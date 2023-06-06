The Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference is less than 2 weeks away. One of my tasks at the conference if to both introduce and then have a chat with our guest keynote speaker, Maria Konnikova. In prepping for that, I’ve been reading her books and thinking about the things we can discuss relative to decision-making in two contexts: improving our own decision-making but also helping our customers improve their approach.

Maria’s first book was “MasterMind: How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes.” In it, Maria uses the contrast between Holmes and Watson’s approach to observation and thinking to highlight the impact of behaviors and approaches on effectiveness. I’m sure we’ll talk about some of this at the conference, but I thought one area was worth discussing here to whet your appetite.

That is the importance of giving full attention and focus. We live in a distraction-rich, multi-tasking (almost) mandatory world. Study after study has shown how that decreases thought quality and makes everything harder for us. Maria talks about Holmes approach to avoid distractions and multi-tasking when working on cases (actually, he let’s his brain sort of multi-task, forming random connections that bring deeper insights into what he observes).

This is not new news, but it triggered me to dive back into our latest study on business buying behavior and see what I could find. One of the areas we explored as issues that caused delays in the buying effort. We provided a series of options and asked respondents to assess if the issue caused no delays, moderate delays (added one month or less), or significant (greater than one month).

A decided to focus on one of the issues: “Other projects and activities requiring attention of key buying team members.” My thinking is that this is yet another form of multi-tasking that might reduce buying effectiveness and contribute to the regret issues I talk about all the time.

That hypothesis was confirmed. When these competing priorities caused significant delays, only 9% of those 767 respondents had a decision that met our high quality deal criteria. The percentage nearly doubled for the moderate delay group (1422 respondents), and nearly tripled for the no delay group (798 respondents).

These are statistically significant differences. But I wanted to look at other factors. Here are some things that stood out–all with a statistically significant difference between the no delay group and the significant delay group. The no delay group was more likely to:

Conduct a more thorough evaluation including formalizing requirements, uses a trial, developing a change management plan, and assessing the risk of working with a particular supplier.

To have less conflict within the buying team

Consume more content that helped them assess the product and plan a path to value

Experience less issues during the early stages of implementation

Be conducting the buying effort in support of the outcome of strategic planning

I could go on, but you get the picture. Focus and attention are a problem.

A couple thoughts on implications and what to do about this as a provider. The first scenario is applying this to your own efforts and be mindful of the work you are doing. The majority of us will always be working on multiple things. Recognize the issues it creates and try to devote more focus on the current task so that you can be more attentive to it. Get grounded in where you were before you start to move forward.

Personally, this is a big challenge and one I am going to work on harder than I have in the past.

For your customers though, the challenge is greater and really out of your control. But I still think you can help. By providing tools that fill the gap and help your customers get mentally engaged more easily, you can help them focus. This is really another form of buyer enablement and might include checklists, progress summaries (that you prepare that outline prior meetings), decision guides, and more.

Fundamentally, it all comes back to the fact that we are living in a world of constant, complex decisions and collectively we aren’t great at making them. We all need to make a conscious effort to get better at this. By understanding some of the causes of decision ineffectiveness, we can work to overcome them/ Come hear more about this at Maria’s keynote on Wednesday Afternoon (June 14) and our discussion that will follow.