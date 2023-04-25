For the first time in a few years, the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference is back to being an in person event, June 14-15 in San Diego. I still remember the first conference several years ago. It will be nice to get together with clients and colleagues for the first time in quite a while.

There are lots of excellent sessions with a mix of analysts like me who have been there from the start as well as some newer analysts bringing fresh perspectives to the table. Take a look at the agenda, I’m sure you’ll find a variety of sessions of interest.

As you might imagine, I’ll be spending my time talking about market dynamics and enterprise buying. As of now, I’ve got 4 things scheduled (not counting 1:1’s.

On Wednesday at 10:30, my session with be: “Reduce Friction and Waste by Matching Go-to-Market Strategies with Market Stages.” This is one of my favorite topics and important one. I’ll be sharing ideas for messaging and GTM approaches as markets evolve and mature. This is something we all generally recognize as necessary, but often apply in consistently.

Later that day, there will be a Q&A session with me at 2:00. Will be discussing the Challenges Customers Facing in Buying Technology (and what you can do about it). Come with your questions and I’ll do my best to either and answer them or at least offer some useful ideas. I’m pretty sure some insights from some brand new research will make its way into this session (Hint: My daughter’s favorite Disney character was Eeyore–and he is everyone in enterprise tech buying teams).

On Thursday at 10:30, I’ll be diving deep into our latest research study on Departmental Buying approaches. This has been the focus of much of my work in the beginning of this year and it is important to anyone selling to business departments or business in general. The story centers around the challenges these departments face (and the challenge we face selling to them.

Finally, I’m tentatively scheduled to conduct a fireside chat with our Guest Keynote, Maria Konnikova. Maria’s talk is titled “The Poker Game of Life: Using Poker to Enhance Thinking and Decision Making.” I’m a pretty lousy poker player, but anyone offering insights to both improve and understand decision making is at the top of my list to learn from. This session is part of an invitational program, so it is not for everyone. But I would put her keynote as a

“can’t miss” session on Wednesday afternoon at 4:45.

The economic environment has made efficient growth a priority. These sessions (and the rest of the conference) are all designed to find ways to reduce inefficiency and ineffectiveness, fostering a discipline that is critical today, but that will also pay dividends long term, even as the economy improves.

I hope to see many of you there.