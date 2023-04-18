One of the ways we like to assess the effectiveness of enterprise buying teams is to ask about surprises. These aren’t good surprises, they are surprise steps that the team has to complete in order to finalize a purchase. We’ve studied this for several years (here is an earlier post on the topic) and the results are generally going the wrong way.

More and more buying teams are experiencing delays due to these steps or frustrations as they discover new tasks they need to complete.

In 2019, 36% of our respondents experienced moderate delays (1 month or less) and 15% significant delays (more than 1 month) in completing the biggest purchase they were involved in.

In 2021, those numbers grew to 43% moderate and 28% significant for the same type of qualification.

In 2022, our study focused on impactful departmental purchases. The good news is the significant delays dropped to 25%, but moderate rose to 48%.

Finally, in 2023 we just completed a study (research for clients coming soon) that looked at an expansion purchase. We did not ask the question the same way, but did have 66% of respondents agree with the statement, “We were unaware of some of the steps we had to complete in order to finalize the expansion purchase.”

This is not a good pattern. Even as we move to collaborative, “empowered” decision environments, we aren’t preparing those teams on what they need to do to complete those decisions. Surprises don’t just cause delays; they erode confidence and frustration abounds–both the for folks that were surprised and also those who are called in to help reactively—with an urgency that may not have been needed if more understanding had existed beforehand.

As I keep saying, pushing decisions closer to the business is generally a good idea, but everyone needs to create an environment where that approach can really thrive. If we don’t, there is a big potential for a backlash and reverting to old ways that had their own issues.

The most important thing to tackle in collaborative decision making is the challenges of consensus that often center around agreement on goals and objecties. But the easiest thing we can do to improve is address this issue of surprises. To put it simply, surprises of this type should be the rare exception (I’d say less than 20% of the time) versus the escalating reality.